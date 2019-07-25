Planning to catch the games live? Check out our guide to the SEA Games venues and schedule of events

Published 10:36 AM, July 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will host the biggest Southeast Asian Games yet as it features 56 sports and 530 events in 44 venues across the country from November 30 to December 11, 2019.

Planning to catch the games live? Check out our guide to the venues and schedule of events here:

Clark is considered the main hub of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games with the construction of New Clark City, which will host the centerpiece sports – athletics and swimming. The International Broadcast Center (IBC) is also located in Clark, Pampanga.

However, most of the sporting events – including major sports like basketball, volleyball and weightlifting – will still be held in Metro Manila.

– Rappler.com