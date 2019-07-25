LOOK: 2019 SEA Games schedule, venues
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will host the biggest Southeast Asian Games yet as it features 56 sports and 530 events in 44 venues across the country from November 30 to December 11, 2019.
Planning to catch the games live? Check out our guide to the venues and schedule of events here:
Clark is considered the main hub of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games with the construction of New Clark City, which will host the centerpiece sports – athletics and swimming. The International Broadcast Center (IBC) is also located in Clark, Pampanga.
However, most of the sporting events – including major sports like basketball, volleyball and weightlifting – will still be held in Metro Manila.
– Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.