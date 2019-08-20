'I want to be part of this historical moment,' says Apl.de.ap

Published 4:33 PM, August 20, 2019

COMMITTED. Apl.de.ap commits to performing in the country's hosting of the 2019 SEA Games. Photo from Instagram (@apldeap)

MANILA, Philippines – American hiphop group the Black Eyed Peas are slated to perform at the closing ceremonies of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on December 11 at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

Filipino-American Apl.de.ap, whose real name is Allan Pineda Lindo, announced that other members will.i.am (William Adams) and Taboo (Jaime Luis Gomez); and The Voice of the Philippines finalist Jessica Reynoso will join him in closing the regional biennial meet.

Fergie officially left the group in 2018.

"I want to be part of this historical moment. [The country's hosting of the SEA Games] only happens every 20 years and I'm just really proud of my country and I just really wanted to share my talent and what I can provide for this event," Apl.de.ap said on Tuesday, August 20, during his signing of his pledge of support to the 2019 SEA Games.

"We've been on tour for two months and I asked the whole gang if they wanted to be part of it and we're all very excited to perform and rock the stage for the opening and closing ceremonies," he said.

The Pampanga native is also committed to performing in the 2019 SEA Games opening ceremonies on Saturday, November 30, at the Philippine Arena.

The Black Eyed Peas is known for its breakout hit "Where Is The Love" that was released in the album Elephunk in 2003.

The group has won 6 Grammy awards, which culminated in the 2010 ceremonies where they copped 3 out of 6 nominations.

Apl.de.ap used to ride a jeepney to get to his school in Pampanga before he was adopted by an American family and later became a celebrity. – Rappler.com