PINOY PRIDE. Lea Salonga (right) and Ryan Cayabyab collaborate for the 2019 SEA Games official hymn. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Lea Salonga hopes to make the Philippines proud once again as the main vocalist of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games theme song.

The former Miss Saigon star serenaded the media with a live performance of We Win As One – the SEA Games theme song composed by Ryan Cayabyab – in the official launch on Tuesday, September 3.

"It feels fantastic, it feels wonderful to represent the Philippines in your own country," said Salonga, who has previously performed the official song of the 2006 Asian Games in Doha.

"The intention is not just to entertain, I hope people like the song, but I hope that it serves as pride and inspiration for the athletes."

However, Salonga will not be present for the opening ceremonies on November 30 at the Philippine Arena due to prior commitments as she will star in the musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Singapore.

Cayabyab, the 2018 National Artist awardee who composed the soundtrack of the 2005 SEA Games, revealed he will be collaborating with young music writers for the rest of the album celebrating the regional biennial meet.

The Philippines' hosting of 2019 SEA Games will feature 56 sports, 530 events across Clark, Subic and Metro Manila from November 30 to December 11. – Rappler.com