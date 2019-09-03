WINNING IT ALL. Kalei Mau awaits her national team debut. File photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference MVP Kalei Mau has her eyes already glued on the country’s bid to win it all in the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in December.

Mau, who played a key role in F2’s victory over Cignal HD in the PSL All-Filipino Conference, is optimistic of the country's chances for the gold in the women's volleyball tournament.

"Anything is possible," said Mau on Tuesday, September 3, in the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum where she was joined by F2 Logsitics teammates Dawn Macandili, Kim Fajardo and Alex Cabanos, and team officials Mito Dizon and Erika Uy.

"I think we do have the capability and the physicality. We just have to put in the time. I don’t have a doubt in my mind that we can take on anybody."

In the coming SEA Games, the Philippines will be hard pressed to land a medal on home soil, and perhaps be in the finals with powerhouse Thailand.

The Philippines last ruled the women's volleyball tournament of the regional biennial meet in the 1993 edition.

Joining the 24-year-old Fil-Hawaiian in the SEA Games pool are Mika Reyes, Jaja Santiago, Alyssa Valdez, Majoy Baron, Denden Lazaro, Frances Molina, Julia Morado, Mylene Paat, Jema Galanza, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Dindin Manabat, Alohi Robins-Hardy and Macandili. Also included were collegiate standouts Kath Arado, Eya Laure, Tots Carlos, Celine Domingo, Angel Cayuna and Jerili Malabanan.

The team leaves for Thailand on Saturday, September 7, for 12 days of training before seeing action in the Southeast Asian Grand Prix in Nakhon Ratchasima from September 20 to 22.

"I’m really excited to start working on that," said Mau of her first chance to represent the Philippines in the SEA Games.

The Philippines will host the SEA Games for the fourth time in history after 1981, 1991 and 2005. – Rappler.com