MANILA, Philippines – Sibol Philippines finalized its 27-man lineup aimed at sweeping the events in the inaugural staging of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games eSports tournament.

Six gold medals are up for grabs in the sports' debut as the country included Tekken 7, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, StarCraft II, Hearthstone, DOTA 2, and Arena of Valor in the regional biennial meet that will run from November 30 to December 11. (READ: Team Liyab standouts vie for 2019 SEA Games eSports berth)

The 2019 SEA Games eSports tournament will be held at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan from December 5 to 10. (READ: eSports at the grassroots: Bringing the game back to town)

Here's the official lineup:

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Kenneth Jiane 'Kenji' Villa

Karl Gabriel 'KarlTzy' Nepomuceno

Carlito 'Ribo' Ribo

Jeniel 'Haze' Bata-anon

Angelo Kyle 'Pheww' Arcangel

Allan Sancio 'Lusty' Castromayor

Jason Rafael 'Jay' Torculas

Dota 2

Mc Nicholson 'Mc' Villanueva

John Anthony 'Natsumi' Vargas

Jun 'Bok' Kanehara

Marvin Salvador 'Boomy' Rushton

Bryle Jacob 'CML' Alvizo

Van Jerico 'Van' Manalaysay

James Erice 'Erice' Guerra

Arena of Valor

Kevin Kio 'Gambit' Dizon

Jeremiah '1717' Camarillo

Jevan Lorenzo 'Bents' Delos Santos

Lawrence Anthony 'Rubixx' Gatmaitan

Miguel Klarenz 'Miggie' Banaag

Bradie Ryan 'Yats' Velasquez

Kyle Jepherson 'Vindiicated' Padlan

StarCraft II

Justin 'NuksPH' Santos

Caviar 'Enderr' Acampado

Hearthstone

Dustin 'WaningMoon' Mangulabnan

Jacinta 'Jia' Dee

Tekken 7

Andreij Hosea 'Doujin' Albar

Alexandre Gabrielle 'AK' Laverez

