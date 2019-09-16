LOOK: Sibol PH taps 27 athletes for 2019 SEA Games eSports tournament
MANILA, Philippines – Sibol Philippines finalized its 27-man lineup aimed at sweeping the events in the inaugural staging of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games eSports tournament.
Six gold medals are up for grabs in the sports' debut as the country included Tekken 7, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, StarCraft II, Hearthstone, DOTA 2, and Arena of Valor in the regional biennial meet that will run from November 30 to December 11. (READ: Team Liyab standouts vie for 2019 SEA Games eSports berth)
The 2019 SEA Games eSports tournament will be held at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan from December 5 to 10. (READ: eSports at the grassroots: Bringing the game back to town)
Here's the official lineup:
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Kenneth Jiane 'Kenji' Villa
- Karl Gabriel 'KarlTzy' Nepomuceno
- Carlito 'Ribo' Ribo
- Jeniel 'Haze' Bata-anon
- Angelo Kyle 'Pheww' Arcangel
- Allan Sancio 'Lusty' Castromayor
- Jason Rafael 'Jay' Torculas
Dota 2
- Mc Nicholson 'Mc' Villanueva
- John Anthony 'Natsumi' Vargas
- Jun 'Bok' Kanehara
- Marvin Salvador 'Boomy' Rushton
- Bryle Jacob 'CML' Alvizo
- Van Jerico 'Van' Manalaysay
- James Erice 'Erice' Guerra
Arena of Valor
- Kevin Kio 'Gambit' Dizon
- Jeremiah '1717' Camarillo
- Jevan Lorenzo 'Bents' Delos Santos
- Lawrence Anthony 'Rubixx' Gatmaitan
- Miguel Klarenz 'Miggie' Banaag
- Bradie Ryan 'Yats' Velasquez
- Kyle Jepherson 'Vindiicated' Padlan
StarCraft II
- Justin 'NuksPH' Santos
- Caviar 'Enderr' Acampado
Hearthstone
- Dustin 'WaningMoon' Mangulabnan
- Jacinta 'Jia' Dee
Tekken 7
- Andreij Hosea 'Doujin' Albar
- Alexandre Gabrielle 'AK' Laverez
