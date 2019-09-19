MANILA, Philippines – Ramon "Tats" Suzara will remain as the chief operating officer of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC), following a joint meeting with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Wednesday, September 18.

While Suzara is fulfilling his commitments in the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Cup in Tokyo, Japan, PHISGOC director of support Jojit Alcaraz clarified in a letter that he was only appointed as the officer-in-charge.

"Mr. Ramon Suzara remains as the Chief Operating Officer of the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC). As he is currently on official leave from September 11 to 30, I have been designated as Officer-In-Charge of PHISGOC during the COO's absence," wrote Alcaraz.

"To date, the current organizational chart remains the same."

PHISGOC chairman Alan Peter Cayetano revealed on Tuesday, September 17, that Suzara's status was to be deliberated because of his commitments to the FIVB.

Cayetano initially proposed that Suzara's responsibilities will be taken over by an executive committee to oversee day-to-day operations with the country's hosting of the SEA Games happening in less than 3 months.

Suzara's possible replacement alerted various national sports associations (NSAs) like the Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas Inc (LVPI) as the chief operating officer was in charge of helping the national federations organize their SEA Games test events.

Aside from the test events, the procurement of sports equipment for the SEA Games has to be fast-tracked as only 18 out of the 61 requests have been approved by the Philippine Sports Commission. – Rappler.com