MANILA, Philippines – The 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games is set to bring in more technological advancements with a mobile app that will feature cashless payments.

The official mobile app will be a one-stop source of information, such as game schedules, results and medal tables, and news related to the event, that will run from November 30 to December 11.

As a technology network powering smart and secure payments, Mastercard will also enable convenient and secure online and offline purchases, like event tickets, merchandise, and food at the venues through a payment card stored in the mobile app.

Mastercard holders will also have perks, including being able to join exclusive pre-selling events for game tickets in order to get the best seats in the house.

According to Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) director of support Jojit Alcazar, the tickets for live sports will be available for purchase in SM Tickets before the end of September, while tickets for all sports will be out for sale in October.

"We're doing the venue overlay workshops and we’re just finalizing the seat plans," said Alcazar.



Phisgoc will be putting up temporary venues for obstacle course race and floorball as these sports will be moved to the New Clark City sports complex. – Rappler.com