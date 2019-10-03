MANILA, Philippines – Fans across Southeast Asia can now buy tickets to watch their favorite sports live in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games for as low as P50.

SM Tickets, the official ticketing outlet of the regional biennial meet, started selling on its website on Thursday, October 3 tickets to several sporting events.

Tickets will go on sale in SM ticket centers nationwide on Tuesday, October 15.

Badminton, 3x3 basketball, billiards, boxing, fencing, men's football, gymnastics, karatedo and wushu are the first batch of event tickets available for sale online. (LOOK: 2019 SEA Games schedule, venues)

The country's hosting of the SEA Games kicks off on November 30 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan where the ticket price for the opening ceremony starts at P1,000.

– Rappler.com