MANILA, Philippines – After missing the 2017 edition of the tournament, Marck Espejo will return to spearhead the campaign of the Philippine national men's volleyball team in the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games this November.

Espejo failed to suit up in the Kuala Lumpur edition due to his commitment to Ateneo. This time, though, the 5-time UAAP MVP and 4-time Spikers' Turf MVP will be at the forefront of the attack, forming an explosive 1-2 punch with Bryan Bagunas.

The duo showed a glimpse of their capabilities with Espejo dropping 35 points and Bagunas unloading 22 markers in Rebisco-Philippines’ bronze-clinching victory in the 2019 Sealect Tuna Championships last July.

Bagunas, who is still in Japan with the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler, will fly back to the country on November 25 barring any complications.

Completing the Philippines’ wide offensive arsenal are national team captain John Vic De Guzman, Mark Alfafara and Joshua Umandal of PLDT, as well as two-time Spikers’ Turf MVP Ran Abdilla of Air Force.

Meanwhile, five-time UAAP Best Setter Ish Polvorosa (Cignal) along with Jessie Lopez (Air Force) and Joshua Retamar (Sta. Elena-NU) will be the tasked to orchestrate the plays for the Nationals.

Rounding out the 14-man line-up are middle blockers Kim Malabunga (Air Force), Francis Saura (Air Force), and Rex Intal (Cignal), as well as defensive specialists Ricky Marcos (Sta. Elena-NU) and Jack Kalingking (Philippine Navy).

Missing the cut were Kim Dayandante (PLDT) and Peter Torres (Cignal), who was diagnosed with spontaneous pneumothorax last August 15.

Calling the shots is decorated head coach Dante Alinsunurin.

The volleyball tournament of the regional meet will run from November 28 to December 10. – Rappler.com