MANILA, Philippines – Alyssa Valdez will see action for the third straight Southeast Asian Games, while University of Santo Tomas star Eya Laure will also debut in the seniors squad.

After the national pool clinched back-to-back bronze medals in the ASEAN Grand Prix, head coach Shaq delos Santos finalized the 14-woman lineup vying to lead the country back to a podium finish for the first time since the country's bronze-medal win in 2005.

Reinforcing Valdez and Laure on the attack are Fil-Hawaiian recruit and 2019 PSL All-Filipino Conference MVP Kalei Mau, Ces Molina, Mylene Paat and Jovelyn Gonzaga, while Jia Morado and Rhea Dimaculangan are tapped to orchestrate the plays.

Team captain Aby Maraño, Majoy Baron, Maddie Madayag and Mika Reyes are set to guard the net, while Dawn Macandili and Kath Arado will lead the team's floor defense.

Twin towers Jaja and Dindin Santiago have been left out of the lineup due to their commitments to their Japan V.League clubs, while Filipino-American setter Alohi Robins-Hardy did not make the final roster.

The 2019 SEA Games volleyball tournament will run from November 28 to December 10 at the Philsports Arena. – Rappler.com