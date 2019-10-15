MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines hopes to finally end its medal drought in the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games women's volleyball tournament as only 5 countries have confirmed their participation during the team draw event on Tuesday, October 15.

From 8 countries, only the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and 11-time defending champion Thailand will be competing in the tournament which will run from November 28 to December 10 at the Philsports Complex in Pasig. (READ: Valdez, Laure lead 2019 SEA Games PH women's volleyball lineup)

Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas Inc secretary-general Ariel Paredes confirmed that Malaysia withdrew from the indoor volleyball tournament, but will continue to send a beach volleyball team.

The women's indoor volleyball competition will adopt a single round-robin format where only the top 4 teams will advance to the knockout stages. The top two teams will immediately clash in the gold medal match while the bottom two teams will compete in the battle for bronze.

Philippines' last podium finish in the women's volleyball tournament of the regional biennial meet was a bronze medal in the 2005 Manila SEA Games and won the championship in the 1993 edition. (2019 SEA Games: Kalei Mau targets women's volleyball gold)

In the men's tournament, the Philippines is bunched with Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia in Group B, while four-time defending champion Thailand banners Group A that includes Myanmar, Singapore and Timor Leste. (READ: Marck Espejo banners 2019 SEA Games men’s volleyball lineup)

The draw results for the #2019SEAGames men’s volleyball tournament:



Group A

Thailand

Myanmar

Singapore

Timor Leste



Group B

Indonesia

Vietnam

Cambodia

Philippines



Malaysia withdrew from the volleyball tournaments

In the SEA Games football tournament, the Philippine women's national football team hopes to improve from its 4th place finish in 2017 to finally clinch a medal as it battles for a semis slot over Myanmar and Malaysia in Group A.

Kuala Lumpur Games' 1-2 finishers Thailand and Vietnam, and Indonesia comprise the group of death in the women's division.

Here is the draw for Women’s Football:

Group A

Philippines

Myanmar

Malaysia



Group B

Vietnam

Thailand



In the men's tournament, the Philippine men's under-22 team hopes to crack into the semifinals by winning Group A that is composed of Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor Leste, while the tough Group B features Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei.

Here are the draw results for men’s football:



Group A

Philippines

Malaysia

Myanmar

Cambodia

Timor Leste



Group B

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

Laos

Singapore



The women's division of the water polo tournament will only have 3 teams competing, which will axe the bronze medal according to the SEA Games charter.

In the badminton tournament which will be held at the Makati Coliseum from December 1 to 9, the Philippine women's team will open its campaign against No. 4 seed Singapore while the men's team will clash with Malaysia in the opening round.



Out of the 4 teams competing in the underwater hockey tournament, Philippines is drawn as the No. 3 team in both the men's and women's divisions as it competes against Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

The underwater hockey tournament will run from December 2 to 5 at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite.

This is the draw result of the #2019SEAGames underwater hockey tournament for both the men’s and women’s divisions.



This concludes the SEA Games' team draw event.

