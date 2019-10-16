TARLAC, Philippines – The country's new national sports complex in Capas, Tarlac, is almost ready for this year's Southeast Asian (SEA) Games hosted by the Philippines.

On Wednesday, October 16, lawmakers led by House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Senator Bong Go inspected the venues at the New Clark City Sports Complex.

The sprawling 9,500-hectare development includes a 20,000-seater athletics stadium, a 2,000-seater aquatics center, and an athletes' village with commercial banks and restaurants.

Designed by architect Royal Pineda, the stadiums were made out of local materials to showcase the Filipino identity.

Go said the construction of the sports complex is "right on schedule and will no doubt be ready for the upcoming SEA Games."

Cayetano, who chairs the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC), then urged the public to support the games.

"We kindly ask each and every Filipino...let's come together sans politics, sans sports politics, and let's support the Southeast Asian Games because this is the time for the Filipino and the Philippines to shine. Again, we win as one," said the Taguig City-Pateros congressman.

On Wednesday, PHISGOC also signed sponsorship deals with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, NLEX Corporation, and BMW, which will be the country's official premium mobility partner for the 2019 SEA Games.

More than 10,000 athletes from the 11 Southeast Asian countries are set to compete for regional supremacy in the SEA Games from November 30 to December 11.

