MANILA, Philippines – Polo action gets more accessible when the country hosts the 30th Southeast Asian Games starting next month.

The Philippine National Federation of Polo Players (PNFPP) said connectivity will complement its world-class venue as all matches will be shown live via streaming.

Participants, officials and special guests, including royalties and top government officials of Brunei, Malaysia, and Indonesia, will also enjoy free Wi-Fi during the polo competition which will be held at the Miguel Romero Field in Calatagan, Batangas.

The biennial event is set from November 30 to December 11 but the polo competition starts on November 24 with more than 200 prized horses arriving.

The PNFPP partnered with PLDT and Smart WiFi for the streaming services.

Meanwhile, PNFPP founding director and House Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero of 1 Pacman Partylist said members of the national polo team – Gus Aguirre, Tommy Bitong, Jay de Jesus, Jam Eusebio, Anthony Filamor, Coco Garcia, Santi Juban, Ed Lopez, Marty Romualdez, Tonio Veloso and Noel Vecimal – are leaving for Argentina, Australia and the United States next week to undergo intensive training under famed Argentine and American players.

Set to train in Buenos Aires are De Jesus, Eusebio, Garcia, Lopez, Veloso and Romero along with five-goaler and one of Asia’s best Anthony Garcia as coach and Lope Juban as team manager.

“We intend to win the two gold medals at stake in our sport so we need to train as hard as we can in order to help the country win the overall championship,” said Romero.

As the team ramps up its training, the PNFPP also wants to make sure that the country’s hosting goes smoothly.

Competition manager Camila Lastrilla said the preparations are going steady and both fields are almost ready for the SEA Games.

Some matches will also be played at the Iñigo Zobel Field also in Calatagan.

“The pavilion is going through some finishing touches,” said Lastrilla.

The agreement to install free Wi-Fi at the Miguel Romero Field was signed recently by Romero and top PLDT-Smart officials, led by chief revenue officer and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio and Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT president and senior vice president of PLDT.

Also present during the signing of agreement were AirAsia executive Erick Arejola and Lastrilla.

“World-class venue like ours needs excellent communication and we’re happy PLDT-Smart is helping us,” said Romero, who at one time was also the godfather of amateur basketball, shooting and cycling.

“PLDT-Smart will provide the Miguel Romero field with high speed connectivity and I am certain everything will go on smoothly.”

“For some polo players and officials, it’s going to be business as usual for them. They don’t have to worry about their businesses back home because they can communicate through the help of PLDT,” added Romero. – Rappler.com