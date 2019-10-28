MANILA, Philippines – Philippine athletics showed promise as it bagged 3 gold medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games athletics test event held on October 26 to 27 in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

Long jump queen Marestella Torres-Sunang opened the Philippines' golden campaign as she leaped to a distance of 6.20 meters to edge out Thailand's Chuaimaroneng Parinya (6.17m) and Vietnamn's Vu Thi Ngoc Ha (6.02m) on Saturday, October 26.

As Torres-Sunang surpassed her 2018 Asian Games result of 6.15m, the 2017 SEA Games long jump bronze medalist feels confident of her medal chances in the regional biennial meet.

"Medyo nakakabawi na sa kumpiyansa," said Torres-Sunang, whose goal is to eclipse the 2017 result of Vietnam's Bui Thi Thu Thao, who recorded 6.68m for the gold.

"Iba na kasi ang laro ko dahil medyo nag-aadjust na ako kasi hindi na makuha sa bilis sa pagtakbo so gumagawa na lamang ako ng markings kung saan ako dapat na magstart ng pagtalon or iyung pag-float ko."

(I'm getting more confident. My game is different, I needed to adjust since I can no longer just rely on speed so I've made my own markings on where I should start jumping or when I should float.)

Sunang-Torres had said she plans to retire at 38 years old after the country's hosting of the regional meet. (READ: Marestella Torres Sunang seeks redemption in SEA Games swan song)

On Sunday, October 27, Sprinter Kristina Knott ruled the women’s 200m dash, while Janry Ubas topped the men’s long jump in the test event.

Knott clinched the gold medal in 24.42 seconds to beat fellow Filipino-American sprinter Kayla Richardson, who clocked 26.18s for the silver. Mahisin Maziah of Brunei wound up 3rd in 27.02s.

"Kristina is still undergoing treatment for some issues. She still has to peak, but she should be ready in 4 weeks for the 200m and the relays,’" said Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president Philip Juico.

Despite some personal troubles back home, Ubas delivered the gold medal with a winning leap of 7.52 meters, far from his personal best of 7.88m.

"Janry had a lot of problems to tackle back home in Cagayan de Oro and couldn’t focus on training as much as he and the coaching staff wanted. Still he did well," added Juico.

Aries Toledo, a decathlete like Ubas, placed second with 7.49m followed by bronze medalist Algin Gomez (6.83m).

"Janry has two events: long jump and the big one (decathlon). His long jump performance will certainly earn quite a bit of points to put him within striking distance of the podium in decathlon,’"said Juico.

EJ Obiena's chances for the elusive SEA Games pole vault gold also increased after his Thai rival Patsapong Amsamang recorded 5.50m for the top spot in the test event.

Obiena had set the Philippine record of 5.81m when he secured a Tokyo 2020 Olympics berth at the 30th Summer Universiade in Chiari, Italy last September.

Porranot Purahong of Thailand settled for the silver (5.20m) in the test event while the Philippines' Hocket Delos Santos showed promise with a bronze.

"Our athletes, and probably those from the other teams, are obviously not yet at their peak. We have, however, continued to discover new talents who emanated from the national championships like the young pole vaulter Delos Santos," said Juico.

Both the Philippine men’s and women’s 4x400m relay squad finished 3rd after hurdler Francis Medina claimed the silver in the 400m hurdles in 51.66s behind Edwin Halomoan of Indonesia (51.35s). – Rappler.com