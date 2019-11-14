MANILA, Philippines – Filipino athletes for the Southeast Asian Games will get to sing their own anthem courtesy of Manila Standard sports and technology editor Reira Mallari.

Mallari, who's also the frontman of the band Johnny Cross, wrote the song "Pilipinas" and performed the piece with his alternative rock group.

Listen to the song below:

The SEA Games, which the country will host for the first time in 14 years, will be held starting November 30 in multiple parts of the Philippines. – Rappler.com