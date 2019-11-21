MANILA, Philippines – For law enforcers, the 2019 Southeast Asian Games is not just about competition but safety.

On Thursday, November 21, top Philippine security officials reminded the public of items that can't be brought into the SEA Games sports venues from November 30 to December 11.

Here is the full list, according to the official 2019 SEA Games Facebook Page:

Weapons and firearms - Guns and knives Sharp objects - Including umbrellas and long sticks Bottles, cups, and cans - Including glass, tetrapak, PET, and other hard material containers Pyrotechnic materials - Including flares, matches, lighters, cigarettes Stimulants - Including alcohol, drugs, and narcotics Large bulky objects - Including all items that are too large to be placed under venue seats Animals Banners, including flags, exceeding 3x5 feet in dimension Flagpoles exceeding 1 meter in length Propaganda - Materials that promote racism, xenophobia, even charity, and other ideological causes Flammable objects - Including spray gas cans and corrosive materials Possible projectiles - Including sports equipment like balls and discs Noisemakers - Including airhorns, drums, whistles, bugles, and vuvuzelas Laser pointers Video cameras - Including any recording device that would be used for non-personal ends Drones Outside food and beverages

For clarification of banned items, the 2019 SEA Games committee advised the public to speak with on-the-ground security personnel.

Bag ban

The 2019 SEA Games will also observe a Clear Bag Policy, which means that all bags to be brought into the venues must be see-through. The committee even specified the permitted dimensions:

Clear tote bags - 12x6x12 inches Storage bags - One-gallon capacity Small clutch bags - 4.5x6.5 inches

With this, the following bags are prohibited and are advised to be left in the vehicles of the audience:

Backpacks Tinted plastic bags Fanny packs Suitcases Purses Camera cases Duffel bags Printed bags

All bags can be searched by detailed security personnel. – Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com