MANILA, Philippines – The Rizal Memorial Sports Complex got its first ever facelift since it opened in 1934, but it continues to be under construction days before the kick off of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games events to be held here.
Rappler visited the 85-year-old facility in Malate, Manila on Saturday, November 23, as sports officials promised that the venues will be completed in time for the regional biennial meet.
Rizal Memorial Stadium will host its first event, the 2019 SEA Games men's football matches, on Monday, November 25.
Tennis courts
NEW LOOK. The entrance to the tennis courts and the office get a new look. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
WELCOME ARCH. Spectators are expected to enter the tennis courts here. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
FINISHING TOUCHES. Construction workers are adding their final touches to the bleachers. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
Rizal Memorial basketball stadium (gymnastics events)
BLOCKED. The main entrance to the Rizal Memorial basketball stadium is still blocked. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
BACK ALLEY. Visitors and the workforce could only enter the stadium through the back. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
SETTING UP. Brand new gymnastics equipment will be used in the 2019 SEA Games. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
BRIGHTENED. The locker rooms of the Rizal Memorial Stadium also get a revamp. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
WELCOME AREA. The Rizal Memorial basketball stadium's main entrance is still closed. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
CLOSED. The entrances to the Rizal Memorial basketball stadium remain closed. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
Rizal Memorial Stadium
READY. The field of play in Rizal Memorial Stadium is match-ready. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
RACE OF TIME. The workers fix up the bleachers, media tribune and technical area for the 2019 SEA Games men's football events on November 25. Photo by Beatrice Go/Rappler
