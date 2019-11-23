MANILA, Philippines – The Rizal Memorial Sports Complex got its first ever facelift since it opened in 1934, but it continues to be under construction days before the kick off of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games events to be held here.

Rappler visited the 85-year-old facility in Malate, Manila on Saturday, November 23, as sports officials promised that the venues will be completed in time for the regional biennial meet.

Rizal Memorial Stadium will host its first event, the 2019 SEA Games men's football matches, on Monday, November 25.

Tennis courts

Rizal Memorial basketball stadium (gymnastics events)

Rizal Memorial Stadium

– Rappler.com