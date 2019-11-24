MANILA, Philippines – Volleyball action in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games unfolds in a week but the Philsports Arena in Pasig still looks undone.

Rappler photographer Leanne Jazul toured the venue on Saturday, November 24 and noted the workers rushing to finish the venue that’s set to host the men and women’s volleyball tournament from December 2 to 10.

The Philippines targets a podium finish in the sport where Alyssa Valdez and Eya Laure banner the women's campaign, while Marck Espejo leads the national men's team.

It's not just the Philsports Arena, though, that remains under renovation.

Sports reporter Beatrice Go also toured the Rizal Memorial Complex on Saturday and similarly noted the ongoing construction in the different sporting venues. (LOOK: Rizal Memorial still under construction days before 2019 SEA Games)

The 30th edition of the regional meet kicks off off on Saturday, November 30, but several preliminary events already started Sunday, November 24.

– Rappler.com