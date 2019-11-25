MANILA, Philippines – Instead of becoming a source of pride, the Philippines' hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games thus far has become a source of humiliation – a national facepalm moment.

Less than a week before the SEA Games unfolds at the Philippine Arena, concerns about the Philippines' hosting flooded social media, following viral posts about athletes and delegates encountering logistical mishaps. (READ: Football teams grumble: SEA Games hosting chaotic)

Even our own Philippine athletes were not spared from the accommodation nightmare.

Many users are calling out the alleged corruption behind the event's preparations.

One Twitter user even redesigned the tarpaulin welcoming the athletes and delegates at the airport.

Another one shared her thoughts on the SEA Games 2019 mobile app.

Last week, netizens also expressed shock and disbelief over the P50-million cauldron built for the torch-lighting ceremony at New Clark City in Tarlac. (READ: [EDITORIAL] Ang higanteng face palm na SEA Games 2019)

The Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee has since apologized for the logistical mess, saying that organizers must "be more diligent." (READ: SEA Games organizers sorry for inconvenience, confusion)

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo also denied that the firing of Vice President Leni Robredo as co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs was a diversion from the issues surrounding the Philippines' hosting of the SEA Games. (READ: Panelo denies Robredo firing an attempt to distract from SEA Games mess)

Here are more reactions from social media users on the logistics for SEA Games 2019:

Meanwhile, some social media users are drumming up support for our athletes and their events, and also inviting everyone to extend help through the SEA Games volunteer page.

We need people willing to support sports, not people using sports to support themselves. #supportourathletes #SEAGames2019 — gretchen malalad (@gretchenmalalad) November 20, 2019

Para maiba naman... Sige. Try natin. Message the SEA Games volunteer page and offer to help! It might not be too late to extend a helping hand. Tara. Solutions guys — Ria Atayde (@RiaAtayde) November 24, 2019

Question is — What can we do to save this? #SEAGames2019 — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) November 24, 2019

