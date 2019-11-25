MANILA, Philippines – The Under-22 Philippine Azkals absorbed a 1-1 draw to Cambodia in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games men's football tournament opener on Monday, November 25 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Cambodia opened the scoreline in the 40th minute as Keo Sokpheng went one-one-one with the keeper and fired a close-range shot into the back of the net.

As the Azkals dominated the possession in the second half, Dennis Chung fired a late equalizer during added time that saved Philippines' opening game.

The Philippines tallies one point in Group A along with Cambodia, Myanmar and Malaysia.

On the other hand, Vietnam leads Group B after a 6-0 thrashing of Brunei in Biñan Stadium in Laguna.

The Azkals failed to find their groove in the opening minutes of the game that allowed Camboida to take possession.

By the 25th minute, Edison Suerte paved the way for Philippines' first chance as he dribbled down the right flank but his cross gets blocked.

Philippines got another chance in the 32nd minute as Yrick Gallantes finds Dylan de Bruycker in the middle, but he fails to convert the cross in time as Cambodia managed to clear it out.

Four minutes later, captain Stephan Schrock sent a cross to Chima Uzoka, but his header sailed just wide.

Philippines aims to nab its first 3 points on Wednesday, November 27 against Myanmar at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium. – Rappler.com