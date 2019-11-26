MANILA, Philippines – The unfinished squash venue inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) was converted Monday, November 25, into a makeshift media center for the advance football games of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Only IWATA fans, monobloc chairs, foldable tables, and one microphone were available, while the registration was manual, in the media center which was the working area for the news agencies of the 11 countries covering the SEA Games.

This was also the venue for the press conferences.

There was no information from the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) whether the area was a mere temporary venue, or would be the permanent media center for the rest of the events to held in the RMSC.

In the Rizal Memorial stadium, venue of the football games, the media tribune for the press groups from different countries covering lacked the required charging areas that local football tournament organizers are expected to provide.

The electronic scoreboard for football the games was only set up for the second match of the day between Philippines and Cambodia. The digits showing game time was unreadable from the media area.

There were also no directional signs to guide the media to the mixed zone, which was located at the other end of the Rizal Memorial Stadium near the athletes’ entrance. It is in the mixed zone were media can do quick interviews of athletes heading for their buses.

Here are photos of the RMSC media center and stadium: