MANILA, Philippines – With advanced events of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games now being played – like football and polo – athletes, officials, and members of the media got their first glimpse of the regional sporting event set to formally unfurl on Saturday, November 30.

The foreign media, who started arriving Sunday, November 24, experienced the venues, as well as conduct of the games, and have filed their pre-event stories.

And if indeed first impression lasts, the organizing Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) headed by House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano will have work double-time to overcome the sordid reports.

Here are some of the dispatches filed by media from among the 11 countries competing in the regional sporting event.