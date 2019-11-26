MANILA, Philippines – The 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games football teams have been alleviated of logistical issues as each squad gets a bus to reach the different venues in the regional biennial meet.

The buses for football national teams were provided by the Philippine Football Federation, Philippine Sports Commission, and local club Ceres-Negros FC.

The organizations managed to secure the permit from LTFRB on Tuesday, November 26.

The buses will be beneficial to the teams as the 2019 SEA Games football tournaments will be held across 3 venues – Rizal Memorial Football Stadium, Biñan Football Stadium and Imus Grandstand Cavite Stadium – which are located in Metro Manila, Laguna, and Cavite.

Over the weekend, the international football teams experienced long waits in the airport and logistical nightmares in terms of accommodation. (Football teams grumble: SEA Games hosting chaotic)

Media covering the men's football tournament that kicked off on Monday, November 25 were forced to work in Rizal Memorial's unfinished squash venue which was converted into a makeshift media center. (READ: Media center, stadium still unfinished as SEA Games 2019 football begins)

But local officials managed to move the press room to one of the rooms of the refurbished Ninoy Aquino Stadium, which was a complete upgrade from the unfinished space that was reminiscent of an old warehouse.

