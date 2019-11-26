Memes already winning in SEA Games 2019
MANILA, Philippines – The 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games haven’t officially started yet, but netizens are already winning.
Following the logistical blunders that have caused ruckus online, netizens expressed their dismay, embarrassment, or a combination of both, in the social media language that millennials ever so fancy: memes.
Less than a week before the games officially open, #SEAGamesFail and #SEAGames2019Fail trended on Twitter, which, aside from amassing photos that captured the actual situation of athletes and unfinished facilities, have also turned into a collection of memes on the 'chaotic' hosting of the Philippines of this year's games. (READ: #SEAGamesFail: Netizens embarrassed by Philippines' SEA Games hosting
Check out some of the medal-worthy SEA Games 2019 memes here:
LOOK: #SEAGames2019 athletes habang kinakain ang mga pagkaing bigay ng mga organizers. #SEAGamesfail pic.twitter.com/cn89wYLAoQ— Malacañang Events and Catering Services (@MalacananEvents) November 25, 2019
Breakfast of champions, you say?
Champion everyday ba kamo? #SEAGamesfail pic.twitter.com/JMd7HZumCU— Mikz (@ImMikoko) November 25, 2019
Good morning! Breakfast na po tayo. #SEAGames2019 #SEAGames2019fail pic.twitter.com/JPqQO0Chzd— Malacañang Events and Catering Services (@MalacananEvents) November 25, 2019
That iconic sigh that epitomizes how we all feel.
This eureka moment.
that’s why the logo was so familliar.. #SEAGamesfail #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/PcPkdJobep— dominique (@cy9her) November 24, 2019
When you swear seeing that photo feels like déjà vu.
call of duty killhouse naman pala ang theme #SEAGamesfail #SEAGames2019 ©️ pic.twitter.com/IJACU0Kbsm— LA (@louisetandoc) November 25, 2019
Step aside, basketball. We have a newfound favorite sport.
GOLD!!! Congratulations to all Duterte supporters for being the Mental Gymnastics Champion! #SEAGames2019 #SEAGames2019fail pic.twitter.com/qYqyJmdfsO— Malacañang Events and Catering Services (@MalacananEvents) November 26, 2019
You know it’s bad when they’re using this meme.
reading the #SEAGamesfail2019 tags be like pic.twitter.com/9DRCJJ2ScB— i just wanna *guitar riff* stop (@SpookyLilBoy) November 26, 2019
“Are you ready, kids?”
Really though, are you?
Handa raw? #SEAGamesfail2019 pic.twitter.com/ATvWNe1cYa— (@HeyEnzo28) November 26, 2019
No, we’ll never get over that "breakfast of champions."
#SEAGamesfail2019 pic.twitter.com/fO8qVZQvn6— D E Y B (@deybextreme) November 26, 2019
Boy, does it get better.
Do you have more SEA Games 2019 memes to share? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com