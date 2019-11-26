MANILA, Philippines – The 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games haven’t officially started yet, but netizens are already winning.

Following the logistical blunders that have caused ruckus online, netizens expressed their dismay, embarrassment, or a combination of both, in the social media language that millennials ever so fancy: memes.

Less than a week before the games officially open, #SEAGamesFail and #SEAGames2019Fail trended on Twitter, which, aside from amassing photos that captured the actual situation of athletes and unfinished facilities, have also turned into a collection of memes on the 'chaotic' hosting of the Philippines of this year's games. (READ: #SEAGamesFail: Netizens embarrassed by Philippines' SEA Games hosting

Check out some of the medal-worthy SEA Games 2019 memes here:

LOOK: #SEAGames2019 athletes habang kinakain ang mga pagkaing bigay ng mga organizers. #SEAGamesfail pic.twitter.com/cn89wYLAoQ — Malacañang Events and Catering Services (@MalacananEvents) November 25, 2019

Breakfast of champions, you say?

Champion everyday ba kamo? #SEAGamesfail pic.twitter.com/JMd7HZumCU — Mikz (@ImMikoko) November 25, 2019

Good morning! Breakfast na po tayo. #SEAGames2019 #SEAGames2019fail pic.twitter.com/JPqQO0Chzd — Malacañang Events and Catering Services (@MalacananEvents) November 25, 2019

That iconic sigh that epitomizes how we all feel.

Reading tweets regarding #SEAGames2019fail

pic.twitter.com/xDyoG75iu4 — Blengleng #ᴬᴸᴰᴱᴺˣᵀʰᵉᴳᶦᶠᵗ (@bolenglen_g) November 26, 2019

This eureka moment.

that’s why the logo was so familliar.. #SEAGamesfail #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/PcPkdJobep — dominique (@cy9her) November 24, 2019

When you swear seeing that photo feels like déjà vu.

call of duty killhouse naman pala ang theme #SEAGamesfail #SEAGames2019 ©️ pic.twitter.com/IJACU0Kbsm — LA (@louisetandoc) November 25, 2019

Step aside, basketball. We have a newfound favorite sport.

GOLD!!! Congratulations to all Duterte supporters for being the Mental Gymnastics Champion! #SEAGames2019 #SEAGames2019fail pic.twitter.com/qYqyJmdfsO — Malacañang Events and Catering Services (@MalacananEvents) November 26, 2019

You know it’s bad when they’re using this meme.

reading the #SEAGamesfail2019 tags be like pic.twitter.com/9DRCJJ2ScB — i just wanna *guitar riff* stop (@SpookyLilBoy) November 26, 2019

“Are you ready, kids?”

Really though, are you?

Handa raw? #SEAGamesfail2019 pic.twitter.com/ATvWNe1cYa — (@HeyEnzo28) November 26, 2019

No, we’ll never get over that "breakfast of champions."

#SEAGamesfail2019 pic.twitter.com/fO8qVZQvn6 — D E Y B (@deybextreme) November 26, 2019

Boy, does it get better.

Do you have more SEA Games 2019 memes to share? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com