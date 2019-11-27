MANILA, Philippines – The beautiful game rolls off in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games from November 25 to December 10 as the Philippines hosts football action in Manila, Cavite, and Laguna.

All 11 ASEAN nations slug it out in the men's division while 6 teams – the Philippines, defending champion Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar and Indonesia – clash in the women's side.

Thailand targets a fourth straight men's title, while Vietnam aims to defend the women's crown.

The Philippine teams, led by the new-look Azkals Under-22 and the seasoned national women's football squad, hope to crack the top 3 of the region's most popular sport. (ATHLETE'S CORNER: New goal in sight for Jarvey Gayoso)

Check out the tournament updates:

– Rappler.com