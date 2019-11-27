MANILA, Philippines – Athletes of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) who will be billeted at the New Clark City Athletes’ Village will better taken care of – especially when it comes to their meals.

A statement from the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) which oversees operations in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac guaranteed "the unique Pinoy hospitality, (in serving to) the nutrition and dietary needs of athletes."

BCDA appointed chef Bruce Lim as the SEA Games executive chef.

The 30th SEA Games hosted by the Philippines will formally open on Saturday, November 30.

Lim said he was fully aware of the daunting task of feeding about 1,800 athletes and coaches who will stay in the New Clark City Athletes’ Village.

"This is a totally different monster because here, athletes can’t leave the [sports] complex. So we tried to make sure that they can eat 24-hours a day, they have enough food and variety throughout," said Lim.

100% halal

Lim said that the main dining hall in the athletes’ village is 100% halal. “We’re fully halal here. We’re taking into consideration [the food requirements of] our Muslim brothers and sisters. So we wanted to make sure that they feel at home; comfortable in our country because siyempre, Pinoy hospitality is the best,” he said.

The BCDA said Lim teamed up with Kapampangan chef Sau del Rosario in leading a group called Culinarya Pampanga for this year’s SEA Games.

Culinarya Pampanga, Lim said, was working with nutritionists from other countries, specially in hitting the athletes’ calorie and protein consumption.

Here's a look at the kitchen and dining area of the New Clark City athlete's village. All photos courtesy of BCDA.

– Rappler.com