MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine water polo teams got their campaigns going with the men's side pulling off a surprise draw against favored Indonesia, while the women's team bowed to dominant Singapore in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

The national water polo team got an early boost in its bid for a podium finish as the men's team shocked medalist Indonesia with a 6-6 draw on Tuesday, November 26.

But it didn't go as well in women's action as the Philippines absorbed a tough 18-9 loss against Singapore on Wednesday, November 27.

The Filipinos trailed, 4-5 and 5-6, in the fourth and final quarter but found a way to knot the count and then engaged the Indonesians in a bruising battle to force a draw.

Vincent Sicat and Paolo Serrano each scored a penalty goal to force the draw.

"This was a big result considering it was Indonesia, the 2017 silver medal winner," said Philippine team head coach Rey Galang.

The Filipinos will try to ride the crest of this solid effort with a win against the Malaysians, the 2017 Kuala Lumpur bronze medalists, on Thursday, November 28.

After that, the Philippines tackles reigning titlist Singapore Friday, November 29, and then caps off the tournament with a game against Thailand, which smashed Malaysia, 19-5, earlier.

The victor after the single-round robin tournament takes the gold.

In Biñan Stadium in Laguna, the Philippine women's football team held Myanmar to a scoreless draw, 0-0.

Despite not taking all 3 points, the result provided a positive outlook for the Nationals as they kept pace this time, unlike in their 3-0 thrashing against the Burmese early this year in the AFF Women's Championships.

Elsewhere in Calatagan, Batangas, the Philippine men's polo team rebounded from its opening loss to stun Malaysia, 8.5-5, for its first win of in the 2019 SEA Games.

The handicapped Philippines held Malaysia scoreless in the 1st chukker and outscored the Malaysians 4-1 in the final frame that ultimately sealed the win. – Rappler.com