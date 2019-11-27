MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipino boxing champions will light the cauldron to officially mark the start of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Manny Pacquiao and Nesthy Petecio will serve as the torchbearers in the opening ceremonies on Saturday, November 30, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Bambol Tolentino revealed.

Gymnastics world champion Carlos Yulo was initially tapped to carry the torch but was replaced since he will immediately plunge to action on December 1.

After ruling the featherweight division in the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship in October, Petecio seeks her first gold medal in the SEA Games.

Tolentino and Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) chief operating officer Tats Suzara, however, did not divulge further details of the opening ceremonies.

The lighting of the cauldron will be held at New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, while the opening ceremonies will unfold at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. – Rappler.com