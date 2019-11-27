LAGUNA, Philippines – The Philippine netball team remained on the hunt for a first victory after absorbing a 64-29 whipping against Thailand in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday, November 28 at the Sta Rosa Sports Complex.

The Filipinos skidded to their third straight loss as the Thais, fresh from their victory against Brunei on Tuesday, completely dominated the Philippines all throughout the match to secure their second win in 3 matches.

Before the 35-point loss to Thailand, the Philippines also suffered from a beatdown against top Southeast Asian teams Malaysia and Singapore.

The Philippines will wrap up its preliminary round campaign against Brunei on Friday, November 29, still in Sta Rosa at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, Singapore shrugged off its early struggles in the match and dumped Brunei, 62-38 to remain unbeaten after two games.

Brunei had a strong start and grabbed a 9-8 advantage after the opening frame, but the Singaporeans regrouped and started to pull away in the 3rd period where they held a 43-28 lead.

Singapore will face Thailand on Thursday, November 28 at 3 pm while Brunei will clash against the reigning champions Malaysia at 5 pm. – Rappler.com