MANILA, Philippines – Rising to fame after capturing the 2016 Rio Olympics silver and 2018 Asian Games gold, weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz hopes to pick up a medal that’s missing in her collection – a Southeast Asian Games gold.

Diaz shares how she actually debuted for the national team in the 2005 SEA Games edition that the Philippines hosted.

"[Nandito] ngayon tayo sa Pilipinas and nakakaproud na makita ng mga kaibigan ko, ng mga family ko, then ‘yung mga fans ko na dito gaganapin sa Philippines [ang SEA Games]... gagawin namin lahat for the Philippines," said Diaz.

(We’re hosting it here in the Philippines and I feel proud that my friends, family and fans will be able to watch me here at home... we'll do our very best for the country.)

By dominating the 2019 SEA Games, Diaz can also further boost her Tokyo 2020 Olympics bid as the regional biennial meet serves as a silver-level Olympic qualifier.

Diaz will compete in the women's 55kg event on Monday, December 2 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila. – Rappler.com