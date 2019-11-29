MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines grabbed the top spot in the Division A polo tournament to advance to the gold medal round against reigning champion Malaysia in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The Nationals capped their elimination run with a win over Indonesia, 6-4.5, while Malaysia handed Brunei its first loss of the tournament, 8-5.5 on Thursday, November 28 at the Iñigo Zobel Polo Facility in Calatagan, Batangas.

Gus Aguirre led the Philippine squad in a back-and-forth match against the Indonesians, who ended the qualifying round winless.

After a heartbreaking loss against Brunei on opening day, the Filipinos booked two straight wins including a convincing victory against the Malaysian squad last Tuesday.

The Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei wound up tied with 2-1 records, but Brunei fell short in goal difference that sent the Bruneians to the bronze medal match.

Action continues on Sunday, December 1 with the Philippines vying to dethrone Malaysia at 3 pm, right after Brunei and Indonesia battle for bronze at 1 pm. – Rappler.com