MANILA, Philippines – The 2019 Southeast Asian Games officially comes off the wraps with the staging of a glitzy opening ceremony at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on Saturday, November 30.

It will be the first time in the 60-year history of the regional meet that the opening show will be held indoors, taking place in the world's largest indoor arena with a 55,000 seating capacity.

Expected to dazzle the crowd are performers Apl.de.Ap, Lani Misalucha, Jed Madela, KZ Tandingan, and the TNT Boys, among others.

Boxing world champions Manny Pacquiao and Nesthy Petecio will light the 50-million cauldron located at the New Clark City in Capas Tarlac – some 90 kilometers from Bocaue, Bulacan.

The opening ceremonies will begin at 7 pm.

