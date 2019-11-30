MANILA, Philippines – A total of 9,800 athletes from 11 countries battle for glory and gold as the Philippines hosts the 2019 Southeast Asian Games from November 30 to December 11.

Boasting homecourt advantage from venues ranging from La Union to Laguna, the Philippines stages the biggest SEA Games in history with 56 sports and 530 events across 4 main clusters – Clark, Subic, Metro Manila and Southern Luzon.

Malaysia looks to defend its overall crown as the 2017 host amassed 323 medals with 145 golds in the last edition.

But the Philippines, fielding around 1,100 athletes for the biennial meet, aims to leapfrog from its sixth-place finish of 121 medals with 24 golds two years ago.

Follow Rappler's live coverage of SEA Games 2019 results:

– Rappler.com