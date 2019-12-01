MANILA, Philippines – The fast-paced 3x3 basketball competition debuts in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games with the Philippines eyeing gold medals in both the men and women's divisions.

The two-day competition kicks off on Sunday, December 1, as Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 and Gilas Pilipinas Women 3x3 duke it out against their regional counterparts at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Following a rousing campaign in the FIBA World Cup, CJ Perez hopes to carry his international experience and lead the men's team also composed of Chris Newsome, Jayson Perkins, and Mo Tautuaa.

Afril Bernardino, meanwhile, spearheads the women's team together with Jack Animam, Janine Pontejos, and Clare Castro.

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 plays 6 preliminary round games in two days, while the Gilas Pilipinas Women 3x3 side sees action in 5 games. (SCHEDULE: SEA Games 2019 basketball competitions)

– Rappler.com