SUBIC, Philippines (UPDATED) – John Leerams Chicano bagged the Philippines' first gold medal after dominating the 2019 Southeast Asian Games men's triathlon at Subic Bay Boardwalk in Zambales on Sunday, December 1.

Chicano ruled the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike, and 10-kilometer run with a personal-best time of 1 hour, 53 minutes, and 26 seconds to edge out fellow FIlipino bet Andrew Kim Remolino, who settled for a silver with a 1:55:03 clocking and made it a 1-2 finish for the Philippines anew.

Indonesia's Muhammad Ahlul Firman rounded out the top 3 with a time of 1:57:10.

A silver medalist in the 2017 edition, Chicano led the men's contingent after team captain and back-to-back gold medalist Nikko Huelgas sat out this year's SEA Games due to a hand injury that sidelined him for the first quarter of 2019.

Chicano, a Subic-based triathlete, cites homecourt advantage as motivation for his win.

“Ito na ang simula ng next level ng triathlon sa Pilipinas,” said Chicano, whose pregnant wife was at the finish line cheering him on.

(It’s the start of Philippine triathlon moving to the next level.)

Remolino, a SEA Games newbie from Cebu, said: “It’s an accomplishment po talaga na makasabayan si kuya Rambo (Chicano).”

(It’s an accomplishment to have kept pace with kuya Rambo.) – Rappler.com