SUBIC, Philippines – Kim Mangrobang successfully defended her title as the top female triathlete after ruling the women's finals of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at Subic Bay Boardwalk in Zambales on Sunday, December 1.

Kim Kilgroe made it a 1-2 finish again for the Philippines after copping the silver in the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike, and 10-kilometer run competition.

The triumphant Mangrobang-Kilgroe tandem completed the country’s sweep of the grueling race as John Chicano and Andrew Andrew Kim Remolino also pulled off a 1-2 finish in the men's competition. (READ: Chicano dominates SEA Games 2019 triathlon, bags 1st PH gold) – Rappler.com