MANILA, Philippines – Indonesia's Ministry of Youth and Sports denied that one of its female gymnasts for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games was cut from the team after losing her virginity.

In a report by Indonesia news site Tempo, ministry secretary Gatot S. Dewa Broto said the Indonesia Gymnastics Association replaced the gymnast with a higher-ranked athlete due to her misbehavior.

Broto added the gymnast lacked focus.

"There is no relation to the virginity issue," Broto said in a press release.

Also, Broto explained that the Indonesian Gymnastics Association had jurisdiction whether its athletes get either promoted or expelled.

But Broto said action will be taken against the Indonesian Gymnastics Association if the claims are true.

"If the issue is true, we will take stern action because this is a private matter and it is not linked to his/her performance."

Gymastics action will kick off at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Malate on Sunday, December 1. – Rappler.com