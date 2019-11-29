MANILA, Philippines – Expect another blockbuster show when the Philippine basketball teams vie for supremacy in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Gilas Pilipinas looks to reassert its mastery in the region as it guns for a 13th straight gold medal and 18th overall, while Gilas Pilipinas Women seek their first gold medal after several bridesmaid finishes.

Meanwhile, it will be the first time in the 60-year history of the biennial showpiece that 3x3 basketball will be played, with the Philippines eyeing the top prize in the men's and women's divisions.

Below is the schedule of the 4 Philippine basketball teams:

– Rappler.com