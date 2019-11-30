CLARK, Philippines – Philippine bets Kim Mangrobang and John Rambo Chicano are poised to rule the 30th Southeast Asian Games triathlon competition at Subic Bay Boardwalk on Sunday, December 1.

Mangrobang, who claimed the gold medal in 2017, will see action in the individual women’s category at 8 am.

The 28-year old, who spent the last couple of years training in Portugal, has been always vocal in saying she’s won’t settle for anything less than a gold medal.

Competing alongside Mangrobang is Kim Kilgroe in a bid for another 1-2 finish similar to the team's feat in 2017 Malaysia.

The same goes for Chicano after finishing runner-up to Nikko Huelgas in the individual men's division in the 2017 edition of the biennial meet. Cebuano triathlete Kim Remolino will likewise aim for the gold after topping a couple of Filipino elite races prior to the SEA Games.

"Siyempre nandoon pa rin ‘yung mindset na goal natin maka-gold para sa Philippines," said Chicano, who’s gunning for his first SEA Games gold medal. "Doon lang kami nakatingin ngayon."

"‘Yung feeling na nire-represent mo ‘yung bansa sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam lalong lalo na kung nananalo ka para sa bayan mo," he added.

(Of course the mindset of getting the gold for the Philippines is there. We're just focused on that. It feels great to represent your country especially if you win.)

Although they have homecourt advantage, Chicano was quick to say that complacency has no room in the Philippine national team.

He mentioned Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam as their toughest competitors as they start the race at 6 am.

"Andyan pa rin ‘yung Singapore eh, malakas pa rin ‘yung lineup nila ngayon eh. Tinitignan din namin ‘yung Malaysia and Vietnam kasi malakas daw ‘yung swimmer nila so tignan natin," said Chicano. "Pero gold pa rin ang target natin."

(Singapore still has a strong lineup. We're watching out for Malaysia and Vietnam because their swimmers are strong tool. But our target is still the gold.) – Rappler.com