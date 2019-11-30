MANILA, Philippines – As the 2019 Southeast Asian Games opening ceremony unfolded at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, torchbearers Manny Pacquiao and Nesthy Petecio were seen lighting the controversial P50-million cauldron on the screen.

The footage showed Pacquiao running to the cauldron in front of numerous fans at New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, then passing the torch to women's world boxing champion Petecio before lighting it together.

As the cauldron flame glowed, a dazzling firework display lit the night sky.

Earlier reports said spectators, who had hoped to watch the cauldron lighting, were asked to leave the premises of New Clark City.

Videos posted on social media last Tuesday, November 26 suggested that the 30-second segment showed on screen was pre-taped during a test-run event.

– Rappler.com