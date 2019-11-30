MANILA, Philippines – It was definitely a proud moment for Filipinos.

The 2019 Southeast Asian Games officially opened with a stunning opening ceremony at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on Saturday, November 30. (HIGHLIGHTS: SEA Games 2019 Opening Ceremonies)

Not everyone may have watched the ceremonies live at the arena but spectators surely made their voices heard on social media as #SEAGames2019 and #30thSEAGames lorded over the Twitter trending topics in the Philippines and worldwide.

#SEAGames2019 and #30thSEAGAMES are top trending topics in the Philippines and WORLDWIDE!



What are your thoughts on the opening ceremonies?



HIGHLIGHTS: https://t.co/9qfJ46khku pic.twitter.com/JblEhkfIX9 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) November 30, 2019

From world-class performances to impressive stage design and production, netizens tweeted praises and cheers as Filipinos shared their thoughts on the opening ceremonies this year.

Nakakaiyak na binibigyang pugay ang mga atletang Pilipino #SEAGames2019 — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) November 30, 2019

I rarely flex my country but when i do, everyone gets the chills#SEAGames2019 #30thSeaGames #WeWinAsOne pic.twitter.com/Hf73bIGLy5 — ᴀʀᴄʜɪ 벥 (@surrealalisa) November 30, 2019

The opening ceremony impressed me so much. A beautiful showcase of our arts, talents, and OPM- OUR TRUE FILIPINO CULTURE! WHAT A START!



This makes me so proud and happy! #30thSEAGAMES #SEAGames2019 #WeWinAsOne



pic.twitter.com/Pp0Rmelpta — roli (@RoliManuel) November 30, 2019

Displaying the Philippine childhood games as their dance background. #30thSEAGAMES #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/BNXPviHib3 — Leonardo Da Vinci (@Only_DaVincii) November 30, 2019

The opening ceremony was fantastic!! Wow what a redeeming event! #SEAGames2019 — Ella Laxa-Pangilinan (@EllaPangilinanx) November 30, 2019

Here's another highlight moment: greatest Filipino athletes coming together in one stage. (READ: Trip down memory lane as Filipino icons grace SEA Games opening)

Philippine sports legends Lydia de Vega, Akiko Thomson, Eric Buhain, Alvin Patrimonio, Bong Coo, Efren "Bata" Reyes, Mansueto "Onyok" Velasco, and Rafael "Paeng" Nepomuceno carry the SEA Games Federation Flag at the #SEAGames2019 opening ceremony. Josh Albelda/Rappler pic.twitter.com/80EqzOVXUZ — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) November 30, 2019

Lydia De Vega- Mercado. Eric Buhain. Akiko Thompson- Guevarra. Alvin Patrimonio. Bong Coo. Efren “Bata” Reyes. Onyok Velasco. Paeng Nepomuceno.

GOOSEBUMPS seeing you all in one stage!!!! MABUHAY KAYO! #SEAGames2019 #WeWinAsOne — Nikki Valdez Garcia (@nikkivaldez_) November 30, 2019

THE GOAT.



mga taong nasa libro natin mula noong nasa elementarya pa lamang tayo.



SALUDO! #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/W8pQwhBkOT — HENERAL PAULUNA (@HeneralpauLuna) November 30, 2019

Looks like President Rodrigo Duterte enjoyed the opening ceremonies as well.

Philippine President Duterte is like your Lolo that gets up and dances at the family party. #SEAGames2019 #30thSEAGAMES pic.twitter.com/RUBYOnvBRO — DryedMangoez (@dryedmangoez) November 30, 2019

Check out more tweets below:

What's your favorite moment during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games opening ceremonies?

