MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine sepak takraw team opened its campaign with a double gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games men and women's hoops event on Sunday, December 1 at the Subic Gym.

The men's team of Metodio Suico, Jason Huerte, John Bobier, Emmanuel Escote and John Jeffrey Morcillos dominated the competition with a table-topping 670 points.

Cambodia followed with 450 points to secure the silver while Laos came in 3rd with 430 points.

The Filipinas, led by playing coach Deseree Autor, banked on a close 670-660 win over Indonesia before crossing their fingers for Myanmar to struggle on their way to clinching their first ever gold in the tournament's hoop event history.

Myanmar outscored Laos, 640-420, but fell 30-points shy from the hosts’ total score to settle for the bronze medal in the 30-minute sepak takraw hoop category.

Autor was joined by Josefina Maat, Sara Jean Kalalo, Jean Marie Sucalit, Mary Ann Lopez and Abigail Sinugbohan.

The Nationals are vying for at least 3 gold medals out of the 6 events for the overall sepak takraw championship after a fifth-place finish in 2017 Kuala Lumpur games.

Autor and the rest of her crew shoot for another gold medal n the women’s regu event, where the Philippines settled for bronze in the last edition. – Rappler.com