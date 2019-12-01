CLARK, Philippines – Dancesport anchored the Philippines' gold medal haul on opening day, tallying 10 top finishes in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on Sunday, December 1 at the Royce Hotel in Clark, Pampanga.

The pair of Sean Mischa Aranar and Ana Leonila Nualla delivered 3 gold medals in the Tango, Viennese Waltz, and All Five Standard Dances events.

On the other hand, the duo of Mark Jayson Gayon and Mary Joy Renigen copped 2 golds in the Waltz and Foxtrot while adding a silver in the Quickstep.



In the Latin dances, the couple of Wilbert Fajardo and Pearl Marie Cañeda dominated the Samba, Rumba and Chachacha events.

Michael Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo closed out the Philippines' campaign with two golds in the Paso Doble and All Five Latin Dances events, but lost the top spot to Vietnam in the Jive.

As dancesport makes its comeback in the regional tournament after 12 years, the Filipino dancers hope that their triumphant run will increase support for the sport, especially after they contributed the most mints on the first day of action. (READ: Glitz and glamour as dancesport waltzes into SEA Games)

"Siyempre kasi for us, gusto namin i-prove na ang dancesport kayang kumuha ng maraming gold and well na-prove namin na nakakuha kami ng gold," said Marquez.

(Of course, we wanted to prove that dancesport can win a lot of golds and well, we did prove that we can win golds.) – Rappler.com