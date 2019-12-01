MANILA, Philippines – Gold medals poured in for the Philippines from its homegrown sport arnis as it delivered 5 gold medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Pampanga on Sunday, December 1.

Dexter Bolambao, Mike Bañares, Niño Mark Talledo, Villardo Cunamay, and Jezebel Morcillo all clinched the top prize in their respective weight classes at the Angeles University Foundation.

Bolambao opened the gold rush by ruling the men's bantamweight division, Bañares topped men's welterweight, Cunamay reigned supreme in men's lightweight, while Talledo lorded over men's featherweight.

The women's team also added to the Philippines' gold medal haul courtesy of Morcillo in the bantamweight division.

Jude Oliver Marie Rodriguez contributed a silver in women's featherweight, while Eza Rai Yalong and Erlin Mae Busacay settled for bronze in the women's lightweight and women's welterweight, respectively. – Rappler.com