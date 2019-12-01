CLARK, Pampanga – Top Filipina beach spikers Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons stayed in the semifinal hunt after scoring breakthrough wins in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games beach volleyball tournament.

Rondina and Pons pulled of an escape act over the Vietnam pair of Duong My Huyen Truong and Thi Thanh Tram Nguyen, 21-8, 17-21, 15-3, on Sunday, December 1 at the Subic Tennis Courts to bounce back from their loss to Indonesia in the opener.

Later on, Rondina and Pons faced the Vietnam tandem of Le Thi Thuong Vy Nguyen and Vu Ngoc Lan Nguyen and hacked out a more convincing 22-20, 21-15 decision

However, the other Philippine pair of Dzi Gervacio and Floremel Rodriguez fell to Vietnam in straight sets, 21-14, 21-16.

In the men's tournament, Philippine bets James Buytrago and Jaron Requinton edged Malaysia's Jackson Ting and Bin Raja Hussin Raja Nazmi Saifuddin, 21-19, 22-20.

Edmar Bonono and Jude Garcia later completed the sweep of Malaysia with a dominating 21-14, 21-12 triumph over the pair of Bin Nordin Rafi Asruki and Mohd Zokri Mohd Aizzat. – with reports from Marga Deona/Rappler.com