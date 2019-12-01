MANILA, Philippines – World champion Carlos Yulo delivered right in front of his countrymen to bag the gold medal in the men's artistic gymnastics individual all-around event of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on December 1 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Yulo, who made history last October as the first Filipino and Southeast Asian male to win in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, sealed the deal for the Philippines with a total score of 84.900 in 6 events.

Vietnamese bets Dinh Thanh and Le Tung settled for silver and bronze medals, respectively. – Rappler.com