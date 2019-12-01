MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines men’s volleyball team hopes to add to the country's medal haul in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games as the Nationals start their campaign against Cambodia on Monday, December 2 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

After woeful runs in the 2015 and 2017 Games where they wound up 6th, the Dante Alinsunurin-coached squad targets better results as this edition’s host team.

Led by a trio of elite scorers in captain John Vic de Guzman, former five-time UAAP MVP Marck Espejo and UAAP Season 81 Finals MVP Bryan Bagunas, the national team guns for a great outing against a Cambodia squad that lagged behind at 7th two years ago.

Although the team’s last podium finish came 14 years ago during the country’s last hosting duty, that may all change come Monday evening now that homecourt advantage is back in their side.

Will the Philippines’ best in men’s volleyball start the 30th SEA Games on a winning note or will Cambodia pull off an early stunner on foreign soil?

