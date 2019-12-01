CLARK, Philippines – The Philippines took the early top spot in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games medal tally on Sunday, December 1.

Fresh off a golden performance in the world championships, Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier Carlos Yulo delivered a gold in the men's all-around final to start his bid for a SEA Games sweep.

Host Philippines started Day 1 with a sweep of the triathlon events, thanks to John Chicano and Kim Mangrobang's stellar showing.

The Filipino dancers dazzled their way to a whopping 10 gold medals in dancesport, which made a return to the regiona biennial meet after 12 years.

Agatha Wong, meanwhile, ably defended her title for the gold in taolu taijiquan event of wushu.

The Filipinos also scored big in arnis, a sport they invented, as they won 4 gold medals behind Dexter Bolambao, who topped the men’s live stick (bantamweight division); Nino Mark Tolledo in the men’s live stick (featherweight); Villardo Cunamay in men's live stick (lightweight) and Mike Bañares in the welterweight division.

The Philippines bagged a double gold in sepak takraw in the men and women's hoops event. – Rappler.com