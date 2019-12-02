BATANGAS, Philippines – Philippine cycling captured a double gold as James Derick Farr and Lea Denise Belgira pulled off a sweep of the mountain bike downhill tournament in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on Monday, December 2 here in Laurel.

After coming up short in yesterday's cross-country race, Belgira dominated the women’s event and finished the course in 3 minutes and 9.781 seconds to deliver the country’s first cycling gold.

Belgira edged Indonesia's Tiara Andini Prastika, who clocked in 3 minutes and 16.986 seconds, while Thailand’s Vipavee Deekaballes rounded out the podium finishers with a 3:17.607 clocking.

Farr captured the men’s gold in 2 minutes and 41.143 seconds to complete a Philippine sweep of the event.

Eleazar Barba Jr made it a 1-2 finish for the Philippines after finishing just a seond behind Farr with a 2:42.503 clocking.

“Sobrang saya. Pinaghandaan talaga namin nang sobra ng teammate ko. Sa tingin namin deserve talaga namin ni Jr to, gold and silver,” said Farr. “Sobrang saya para sa bayan po ito, para sa Diyos, sa lahat.”

(I’m so happy. My teammates and I really worked hard for this. We think we really deserve this gold and silver. I’m so happy, it’s for the country, for God and everyone.)

Indonesia’s Andy Prayoga secured the bronze with a time of 2:47.868. – Rappler.com