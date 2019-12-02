CLARK, Philippines – The Philippines boosted its chances of advancing to the medal round as both women’s beach volleyball pairs defeated the Malaysian teams in the the 2019 Southeast Asian Games preliminaries on Monday, December 2 at the Subic Tennis Courts.

Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons kept their winning streak going as the country's top bets swept Malaysia's Mae Tasha and Tan Hsi Yan, 21-13, 21-9.

A day earlier, the Rondina-Pons tandem also overpowered Vietnam. (WATCH: Rondina, Pons boost SEA Games beach volley semis bid)

The other Philippine pair of Dzi Gervacio and Dij Rodriguez posted a contrasting win, needing to rally from a set down to escape the duo of Joo Shu Woon and Foon Sin Xi, 17-21, 21-13, 15-7.

The beach volleyball games were moved to an earlier time as precaution for the incoming typhoon. –Rappler.com